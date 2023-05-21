DMK suspends Madurai Town dist secy, Tirunelveli Central dist secy removed

CHENNAI: DMK on Sunday suspended the primary membership of the party's Madurai Town district secretary Misa Pandian for acting against the party discipline and bringing disrepute.

DMK also removed Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab who was Tirunelveli Central district secretary from the post and appointed former minster TPM Mohideen Khan as the district unit in charge.

In a release, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan asked all the district and town office bearers to cooperate with Mohideen Khan.

The action against Misa Pandian came in the wake of I Noorjahan, DMK councillor of Madurai Corporation filing a police complaint alleging a death threat from Pandian, the husband of the central zonal chairperson P Pandi Selvi. The councillor alleged that Pandian issued a death threat after she spoke against Pandi Selvi during the meeting.

DMK's action against legislator Abdul Wahab comes amid a factional feud in the Tirunelveli Central district unit.

Nearly 30 DMK councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation have sought the removal of Mayor PM Saravanan who is a supporter of Wahab and they met DMK principal secretary and Municipal Administration KN Nehru in this regard in March this year.