DMK cadre’s son murdered near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 23 year old man, an auto rickshaw driver and the son of a DMK cadre was allegedly hacked to death by a gang near Tambaram on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as K Balaji. His father, Kumar is a DMK cadre. Balaji lived with his family at New Perungalathur near Tambaram.

On Saturday night, Balaji was walking back to his home when he was hacked to death, police said.

Balaji had parked his auto a few metres away from his house and was walking when a gang who came in three motorbikes rounded him up.

Sensing danger, Balaji attempted to escape but the gang chased him and rained blows on him with weapons.

Hearing Balaji's cries for help, his neighbours came out of their houses, before which the gang fled the scene.

Balaji was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Peerkankaranai Police secured Balaji's body and moved it to Chromepet Government hospital for autopsy.

After preliminary investigations police hinted that Balaji could have killed in a turf war over selling ganja.

Police said that the victim has criminal cases against him and investigations are underway to ascertain the motive for the murder.