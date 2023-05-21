Dilapidated electric poles a threat to Padappai residents

CHENNAI: The dilapidated electric poles on the Salamangalam-Maganyam road are becoming a threat to commuters and resident.

The Salamangalam village panchayat is situated near Padappai in Kancheepuram district. The village has more than 2000 families and most of them are into farming. The villagers say that on Salamangalam-Maganyam road, most of the electricity poles are in very bad shape. The outer concrete of most of the poles is gone and iron rods are protruding outside.

The villagers said that the poles were erected several decades ago and they were not replaced after that. They fear that the poles may break anytime and fall on the road. According to the villagers, the road is always busy with vehicles passing by.

The motorists and the people on the road have an eye on the poles every time. The villagers are scared that the poles may break in summer due to the continuous wind.

Karthik, a resident of the village said that they requested the TNEB officials many times to replace all the poles but not a single pole has been replaced till now. The residents said they have requested the representatives during the election time but no steps have been taken.

When contacted, a Tangedco official at the Padappai substation said, “We have placed orders requesting new electric poles. Once we have received the stock, the old and worn out poles will be replaced.”