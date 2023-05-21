Chief Secy Iraianbu inspects Guindy, Chengalpet ITIs

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Sunday inspected works underway in the Guindy and Chengalpet Industrial Training Institutes as part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Department of Employment and Training and Tata Technologies Ltd for upgrading the ITIs into modern technology centres.

As per the MoU, 71 ITIs are to be enabled with the latest Industry 4.0-relevant technologies, infrastructure, industry-oriented courseware and training facilities at a total cost of Rs 2,877.43 crore. Five long-term and 23 short terms new industrial training courses are to be started from August 1 this year, the release said.

The government allocated Rs 3.73 crore for the construction of buildings in the ITIs.

A lab would be set up in all the ITIs at a cost of Rs 31 crore each in a tie-up with Tata Technologies Ltd.

During the inspection, the release said that the chief secretary was apprised of the basic infrastructure facilities at Guindy and Chengalpet ITIs.

The construction works at Guindy ITI are about to be completed, while works at Chengalpet have been completed, it said. The construction works in all the ITIs would be completed by June 30.

Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department additional chief secretary Md Nasimuddin and Employment and Training Department commissioner K Veera Raghava Rao were also present during the inspection.