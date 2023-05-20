New CoP for Avadi; SPs Chengalpattu, Villupuram

CHENNAI: Additional Director General of Police A Arun was posted as the new Commissioner of Avadi in place of Sandeep Rai Rathore, who has been promoted and posted as DGP (Training), on Friday.

The Home Department also promoted DVAC chief Abhay Kumar Singh, Tangedco vigilance chief K Vannia Perumal and Rajeev Kumar (now serving in ITBP) to the rank of DGPs.

At Villupuram and Chengalpattu, which were rocked by the recent hooch tragedy, have new SPs in G Shashank Sai and VV Sai Praneeth, respectively. Chengalpattu SP A Pradeep was sent to Madurai as Deputy Commissioner, the post held by Sai Praneeth.

P Saravanan, the former SP of Tirunelveli who was sent to compulsory wait after alleged custodial torture by Ambasamudram ASP, was appointed as the DC (Traffic), Chennai north, in place of Harsh Singh, who has been shifted and posted as new SP of Nagapattinam.Among other reshuffle, IG TS Anbu, additional CoP (L&O), Chennai north, was transferred and posted as IG, CB-CID, while IG J Loganathan, additional CoP (HQ), Chennai, has been given full additional charge of L&O, Chennai north.

IG N Kamini, additional CoP (HQ), Tambaram, was transferred and posted as IG, Civil Supplies CID. IG Najmul Hoda, additional CoP (HQ), Avadi, has been transferred and posted as IG, Welfare, in place of G Sampath Kumar, who is retiring by end of the month.

Shreya Gupta, SP, State Crime Records Bureau, is the new DC of Flower Bazaar, from where Albert John was sent to head Tirupattur district police. Present Tirupattur SP Balla Krisshnan will be the DC of Red Hills in place of N Manivannan, who has been posted as the new SP of Vellore. Erode SP Sasi Mohan has been shifted and posted as Q-branch SP.