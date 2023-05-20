Nellai passport fraudster held at airport

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man who was on the lookout for selling fake passports was nabbed at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The accused Kaja Moideen, against whom Tirunelveli police had issued a look out notice, was nabbed during document verification.

Kaja Moideen of Tirunelveli allegedly sold phoney passports all around Tamil Nadu, prompting the Malayampalayam police to file a complaint against Moideen under five sections in February.

As the accused managed to escape abroad before being apprehended, the Tirunelveli police issued a LOC to all the airports in the country adding him to the wanted list of Tamil Nadu police.

The immigration officers apprehended him on Friday night after discovering Kaja Moideen among the passengers who arrived from Saudi Arabia.

According to airport sources, the Tirunelveli police have been notified and are set to take custody of the detained Kaja Moideen.