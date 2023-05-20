Metro Water work: Traffic diversions near Ramapuram announced

CHENNAI: In view of providing comprehensive underground Water supply pipe line emergency leak work by Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at Shanthi Nagar Main road, Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions effective today (May 20) till May 24.

Accordingly, incoming vehicles from Kunrathur, Mugaliwakkam intending to travel towards Ramapuram via Shanthi Nagar Main Road will be diverted at Mount Poonamalle Road - Sabarai Nagar 2nd Main Road junction- left – Venkateshwara Nagar 23rd Cross Street – Right – Venkateshwara Nagar 1st Main Road – right – Barathi Salai to reach their destination to Ramapuram.

Outgoing vehicles from Shanthi Nagar and Ramapuram intending towards Mount Poonamallee Road via DLF Junction will have to take right turn– Eshwaran Koil Street – left - Anandham Nagar 2nd street – Right – Barathi Salai – Arasamaram Junction– Right – Ramapuram Main road to reach Ramapuram Junction.