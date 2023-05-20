Mango mania: Tips to preserve excess mangoes for year-round delights

CHENNAI: For Senguttuvan Subburathina, mango season is a personal favourite. He believes that mangoes offer endless possibilities and can be preserved in various forms for a prolonged period.

“If used wisely, mangoes can last for a long time. One option is to freeze them by peeling the skin, slicing into pieces, and coating them with a mixture of lime and powdered sugar. Pack the coated mangoes in zip lock pouches and store them in the freezer. This way, they can be used until the next season,” shares Senguttuvan.