‘Corp-run schools are short on teachers for Class 10, 12’

CHENNAI: With schools of the Greater Chennai Corporation recording good results in both Classes 10 and 12 board exams, the focus now shifts to filling vacancies for teacher posts in some of these schools.

One of the best performing Chennai corporation school in both Classes 10 and 12 does not have adequate numbers of mathematics teachers, forcing the management to combine two sessions.

A Greater Chennai Corporation source said, “The corporation school with a high number of students in both classes 9 and 10 have been struggling without adequate mathematics teachers. For about 250 students, the school only has three maths teachers, unable to cater to the required demand”

A class 10 student of the corporation school told DT NEXT that there are more than five sections in class 10, and due to shortage of maths teachers, two classes are combined. “At the beginning of the academic year, a trainee teacher took classes for us. After she quit, we had to switch to another class during maths period,” she added. The combined maths classes went on throughout the academic year, she said.

Meanwhile, a corporation school teacher said that corporation schools in north Chennai are also facing teacher shortage. “During teachers counselling, most teachers ask for a shift to south Chennai or central Chennai corporation schools.

This leads to vacancies in north Chennai schools, ultimately affecting students, “the teacher pointed out. Commenting on this, a senior GCC official said they will be soon conducting general transfers and deployments to fill teacher vacancies.