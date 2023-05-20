Commissioner Radhakrishnan reviews GCC development projects

CHENNAI: A review meeting on the development works being carried out in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation was held on Saturday by the top brass in the State. Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Department Shiv Das Meena reviwed the meeting.

The meeting discussed about the development projects including roads, bridges and stormwater drainage, sanitation and solid waste management. The officials instructed the area officers to undertake various steps for the timely completion of the projects, on behalf of the Corporation.

The Commissioner made a detailed study on the construction of an integrated rainwater drainage system, the implementation of a bio-mining project at Kodunganiyur garbage dump, the flyover works being constructed by the Corporation, and the measures being taken to speed up the road works.

In areas under Chennai Corporation, the projects being carried out include urban employment project, Singara Chennai 2.0, renovation of roads and footpaths and construction of modern fish market on Pattinapakkam Loop Road. The projects on improving the infrastructure of schools, improving the medical infrastructure, building new parks, improving cemeteries were reviewed.

A detailed study of works like plantation of saplings to maintain greenery is also being carried out. The commissioner instructed the officials to take necessary steps to expedite the completion of all the projects announced by the Chief Minister.