Bombs, sickle seized from bike; hunt on for rider

CHENNAI: City police have seized country bombs and weapons from a man’s bike after he fled during a vehicle check in Vanagaram.

According to officials, sub-inspector Ramana Gandhi of Maduravoyal police station and head constable Lakshmanan stumbled upon two country bombs and a sickle in a two-wheeler during a routine vehicle check.

The bike driver fled after policemen grew suspicious. Police said the rider came on a two wheeler bearing registration number TN-22-CV-6442, but dropped the vehicle and ran off when cops begin questioning him.

When police checked his belongings, they found a bag containing crude bombs and a sickle.

Personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad who reached Vanagaram checkpost secured the bombs and took them to a secluded area in Maduravoyal, where they were buried under a pit to be diffused later.

The Maduravoyal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

Police suspect that the man was carrying the bomb to carry out a murder. Further investigations are on.