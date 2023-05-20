Representative image
Representative image
City

Bombs, sickle seized from bike; hunt on for rider

The Maduravoyal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City police have seized country bombs and weapons from a man’s bike after he fled during a vehicle check in Vanagaram.

According to officials, sub-inspector Ramana Gandhi of Maduravoyal police station and head constable Lakshmanan stumbled upon two country bombs and a sickle in a two-wheeler during a routine vehicle check.

The bike driver fled after policemen grew suspicious. Police said the rider came on a two wheeler bearing registration number TN-22-CV-6442, but dropped the vehicle and ran off when cops begin questioning him.

When police checked his belongings, they found a bag containing crude bombs and a sickle.

Personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad who reached Vanagaram checkpost secured the bombs and took them to a secluded area in Maduravoyal, where they were buried under a pit to be diffused later.

The Maduravoyal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

Police suspect that the man was carrying the bomb to carry out a murder. Further investigations are on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

police
Seized
Country Bombs
Maduravoyal police
Bike
hunt
sickle
Bombs
Vanagaram

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in