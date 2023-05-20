6 students score against all odds

CHENNAI: Schools under the Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) department are not known for its pass percentage, much less for best performance in exams.

But, staff and students like those in Kannikapuram, Vyasarpadi, are the epitome of dedication and discipline especially in clearing the board exam and scoring high marks.

In Kannikapuram ADW Girls’ School, out of 56 students, 50 have cleared the exam scoring 89%. And, in ADW Boys’ School, 50 out of 84 students cleared the exam scoring 60%.

DT Next spoke to students, some of them toppers, who joined the ADW schools due to financial constraints and others by choice.

B Kumaresan (417/500): A school topper who studied in English medium, Kumaresan, secured above 80 marks in all five subjects. He joined the Kannikapuram school in Class 8 after moving from a private school in Pattalam, as his father was unable to pay school fees of Rs 3,500 per term. His father is an auto driver and mother, a house help. “I want to take Commerce stream as I’m going to pursue my dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA). Studying for the exams has not been difficult as teaching in school was efficient,” he said.

L Lingaraja (358/500): A Tamil medium student, Lingaraja faced severe health crisis, just days before the exam but still scored higher than expected. His father, a daily wager, found it difficult to pay fees at a private school in Vyasarpadi. So, he shifted his son to ADW School in Class 9. “Because of good teaching here, I’m going to take commerce in Class 11 at the same school,” he said.

K Vishwa (370/500): He too moved to ADW School in Class 9 due to financial conditions in his house. His father is a plumber and mother a homemaker. “Because of support from teachers and my interest in pursuing science stream in future, I’ve decided to take biology/maths stream in Class 11,” Vishwa says. “My father doesn’t have a job. It’s important for me to study, score good marks and land a job.”

Sakthi Priya (422/500): Daughter of a grocery store owner in Das Nagar, Priya managed to top her school in the exam with no aid of tuitions. She has decided to take biology/mathematics stream in Class 11.

Reshmi (392/500): Reshmi stands second in the ADW Girls School. She too moved from a private school. Her father, a driver, had been supportive of her when she expressed disappointment of scoring second in Class 10 exam, unlike topping all exams in other classes.

Pooja (369/500): Pooja, who studied English medium in Class 10, had secured third position in school. Her father works as a driver and mother, a homemaker. They’ve been supportive of her decision to pursue any stream of her choice.