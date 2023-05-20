10 years on, woman held for murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a woman ten years after she allegedly murdered her lover in Mangadu after a quarrel.

The accused had been identified as Radhika of Pathiramedu in Mangadu. The victim, S Abhimanyu, from Thiruvannamalai district was staying in Guindy and working as a construction worker.

The woman got into an extra marital relationship with Abhimanyu in 2013. Even as she was in the relationship, she developed another affair with one Babu of Poonamallee and moved in with him.

This irked Abhimanyu who questioned the woman, leading to frequent arguments and fights between the duo.

In March 2013, Radhika invited Abhimanyu for a drink in her house, where she and Babu assaulted him and strangulated him to death. After the murder, they packed his body in a sack and dumped it in a sewer.

Porur police had registered a case of murder and subsequently Babu surrendered before a court, while the woman went absconding.

Police investigations revealed that Radhika admitted her two sons in an Ashram and escaped to a place in Andhra Pradesh where she worked as a construction worker and married a man there.

A special team of police which was tracking absconding criminals traced Radhika and arrested her on Friday. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody

