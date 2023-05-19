Staff bus overturns near Padappai, 14 injured

CHENNAI: Fourteen passengers sustained injuries after the staff bus of a private firm overturned near Padappai on Friday. The accident happened when the staff bus belonging to a liquor unit in Padappai was on its way to the factory after picking up workers from various places in Kancheepuram district. Police said there were 26 on board when the mishap happened. When it was near Kavanthandalam village, the bus driver lost the control of the vehicle. The bus overturned and 14 workers suffered injuries. They were taken to the Kancheepuram GH for treatment. The Magaral police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.