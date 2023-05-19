Scattered cable wires on road irk Balaji Nagar residents

Chennai: The lack of coordination between the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, local internet service providers, and cable operators are affecting the commuters and internet users in Balaji Nagar at Anakaputhur near Pallavaram.

Residents complain that the electricity board officials often cut the cable wires passing through the poles, which belongs to their department.

“The wires, which were scattered along the road, pose danger to the commuters and motorists,” K Shanmugam a resident at Balaji Nagar 12th street said.

He claimed that many people including youngsters fell when the wire came into contact with their legs. “Especially during nights, the wires will not be visible as it is black. People step on the wires without knowing,” he added.

As per the rule, no private organisation could use the electricity poles for any purpose. The companies violating the rule will be penalised. A service engineer of a private internet service provider alleged that their company “unofficially” got permission from the electricity board authorities to use their poles. He also alleged the issue of cutting the cable wires by the electricity board officials will emerge when the alleged bribe was not reached to the concerned person on time.

“The cable issue is not only a matter of concern to the commuters but also affected internet users especially during the lockdown period,” B Gopinath an employee in a MNC company said. He said that the cable wire issue also affects home makers, who often face TV relay cuts.

When contacted electricity board officials in Pammal, admitted that there are issues in Anakaputhur area. We are receiving complaints that some electric poles face short circuit problems. “We have no choice but to cut the wires that were passing through our poles,” he added.

Adding to the woes, the snapped wires also pose danger to the motorists particularly the two wheeler riders.