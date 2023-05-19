Rs 30L robbery: After police constable's arrest, 2 more held

CHENNAI: Two days after arresting a city police, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable, for allegedly robbing Rs 30 lakh from a man who was carrying his employer's money, police arrested two of the constable's associates on Thursday. Police recovered Rs 21 lakh cash and 53 grams gold from the accused.

Esplanade Police had arrested M Senthil Kumar attached to Chennai Police's AR unit. After learning of the movement of cash, Senthil Kumar and his associates had plotted to rob the carrier.

Accordingly, the gang targeted Azhaguraja of Kamudhi, who was often directed by his employer to transport cash, police sources said.

Senthil Kumar and his accomplices who were waiting in a car intercepted Azhaguraja near Dr Muthusamy Bridge last Saturday.

Senthil Kumar took the cash from Azhaguraja in the pretext of enquiry and asked him to collect the same from Esplanade police station after producing documents assuming that the carrier would not approach the police.

Esplanade police who received a complaint from Azhaguraja's employer probed the complaint and learnt that a constable was involved in the robbery and secured Senthil Kumar. Police investigations revealed that the constable's share was Rs 10 lakh. Esplanade police registered a case and arrested Senthil Kumar on Tuesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Based on the inputs provided by him, Esplanade Police arrested S Rajkumar alias Sathish (40) and R Kannan (23) - both from Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district.