Poor hearse service: EPS flays govt

Chennai: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday criticised the DMK government for the poor service rendered to the family of a 14 year-old girl, who died in Cumbum, to ferry her mortal remains to Chennai.

The girl along with her parents Nixon and Krishnamala, a native of Neelankarai in Chennai, went to Cumbum on May 14 for summer vacation. However, it ended in tragedy when the girl sustained injuries due to a tree branch falling on her in Suruli falls. She succumbed to the injuries and the girl’s body was shifted to Theni Hospital.

The hospital authorities, citing non-functioning of the freezer box in the hearse van, delayed transporting the girl’s mortal remains. Another vehicle was arranged till Tiruchy. On the way, the driver of the vehicle verbally abused the girl’s father, said EPS. After a 5-hour delay, another hearse vehicle was arranged to Chennai. It took 20 hours to ferry the mortal remains of the girl to Chennai, said EPS and criticised the DMK for boasting for rescuing people from Ukraine and Sudan. But, they failed to provide service to a family in distress here.

“Will this inhumane government answer to the family of the girl?” EPS asked seeking action.