CHENNAI: Keerthika, a daughter of daily wager from TP Chatram, Shenoy Nagar, shifted from a matriculation school to Corporation school in Pulla Avenue (2020), after her family struggled to pay school fees. Keerthika was in Class 8 when she made the shift.

But, after studying in the school for two years and with the guidance of her teachers, Keerthika says she managed to score 493 marks out of 500, the first mark among corporation school students in the city. She also scored a centum in mathematics and science subjects with no tuitions.

Venketesan, her father, said, “We cannot afford tuitions or private schools as I cannot afford the fees. I’m grateful that my daughter performed highly without any tuition.”

Keerthika says she did not find tuitions necessary as they’d only instruct children to finish home works. “I knew I could perform well just with the help of teachers at school and special classes. I used to study at home after coming from school and wake up early during exams. Besides this, I did not follow any routine to score this mark,” she added.

Keerthika is planning to pursue the civil services and wants to study Economics as one of the papers. She has decided to take the commerce stream in Class 11.

Her father is currently without a job and mother is a homemaker. Both are determined to help their daughter study further to pursue her dreams.