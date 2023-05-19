Mayor Priya inspects sports ground in Teynampet

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya visited and inspected the development of Gopalapuram Corporation Sports Ground under the Greater Chennai Corporation in the Teynampet zone on Friday.

As many as 786 parks, 104 center median, 113 traffic island and 153 roadside parks are being established and maintained by the Parks Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation for the public.

Additionally, 222 sports grounds are being maintained by the civic body. Upgrading of parks and playgrounds in Greater Chennai Corporation is currently underway.

In continuation of this, Mayor R Priya visited and inspected the development of Gopalapuram Corporation Sports Ground under Ward-II in Teynampet. The playground has an area of 17,658 square meters.

In this, Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority has given permission to construct a boxing ring on an area of 6187 square meters and the remaining 11,470 sq. mts will be used for a corridor, toilet and gym.

After inspecting the playground, the Mayor advised the dilapidated gymnasium building to be demolished immediately and a new gymnasium should be constructed.