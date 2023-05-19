Malaysian flight makes emergency landing in Chennai as passenger suffers chest pain

CHENNAI: The Jeddah - Kuala Lumpur flight made an emergency landing in the Chennai airport after a passenger suffered chest pain in midair.

The Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur departed from Saudi Arabia on Thursday with 278 passengers. Ar night while crossing Chennai, a passenger of Indonesia, Bhuhari DT Jendo (64) suffered chest pain.

Soon, the air hostess informed the pilot and he sought permission from the Chennai ATC for a medical emergency.

The airport officials after getting permission from the DGCA in New Delhi granted permission for an emergency landing and made all the arrangements on the runway. Later, the flight landed at Chennai airport at 10.30 pm and the medical team rushed inside the flight and checked the passenger.

As he was in critical condition the immigration officials issued an emergency visa to the passenger and he was admitted to the Chrompet GH and later from there, he was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The officials also informed the Indonesian embassy and his family.

Later, the flight departed from Chennai airport around midnight with 277 passengers.