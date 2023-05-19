IIT-M calls for applications in 5 industry-relevant domains

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) on Friday announced the admission process for new courses in cutting-edge fields. These six-month executive education programmes are targeted towards working professionals who are looking to upskill themselves or explore new domains.

These include programs in areas like eMobility and Electric Vehicle Engineering, Quantum Computing, Operations and Supply Chain Analytics for Strategic Decision Making, Additive Manufacturing Technologies from Practicing Engineers, and Construction Technology and Management, a release from IIT-Madras here said.

Traditionally, such programs from IITs have been delivered in person over one or two weeks. In an effort to reach learners from various parts of the country, these programs are now being delivered online, which offers professionals the flexibility to take the courses from where they are.

The success of the NPTEL and IITM BS programs, which are primarily online teaching initiatives, has spurred IIT Madras to expand the scope of outreach to now focus on industry professionals and offering programs, helping them upskill and reskill without disrupting their work.

The programmes are carefully designed for effective learning through continuous engagement such as weekly assessments and live interactions. The weekly online interactions with the faculty provide the necessary personalised attention.

In addition to the online lectures and interactions, the in-person campus visits during the program facilitate the learners to get a glimpse of the various facilities at IIT Madras and network with their peers and the faculty.

With a rapid switch in the focus of the automobile industry, from ICE Vehicles to Electric Vehicles, there is a huge requirement for skilled human resources who have a sound knowledge of Electric Vehicles, and their constituents and ecosystems.

eMobility and Electric Vehicle Engineering course is specifically designed to introduce fundamental concepts and industrial applications of Electric Vehicles and related technologies.

After successful completion, the first cohort participants visited the campus on 29th April 2023 to receive their program completion certificate. The second cohort is now going on and the registration for the third cohort is now open.