History sheeter who evaded arrest for 9 years nabbed in Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man wanted by the Madurai police for the past 9 years was arrested at the Chennai Airport on Friday. The accused Abubakar Sidique was nabbed by the immigration officials as he arrived from Dubai via Sri Lanka. The documents he was carrying revealed that Abubakar Sidique was having a lookout notice from the Madurai police for nearly a decade. The Madurai police had registered a case under various sections against Abubekar in 2014 and in 2022. The police issued a lookout notice as he allegedly managed to escape out of the country. The LOC was served to all airports, finally helping to apprehend him in Chennai. The accused was handed over to the Chennai airport police. A special team from Madurai is expected to arrive in Chennai and formally arrest Abubekar