Fight among friends during drinking session leads to murder

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was murdered by a gang during the early hours of Friday after he allegedly hit them in an inebriated state when they tried to prank on him by hiding his bag in Washermanpet.

Police have arrested three persons, including two juvenile delinquents, in connection with the murder and have launched a search for two others.

The deceased was identified as S Ajay (23) of Ayya Kovil street in Manali New Town. Ajay was drinking with his friend in the bylanes near H block of Tsunami quarters in New Washermanpet when the incident happened.

Police investigations revealed that Ajay's friends had hid his bag and when Ajay questioned them about it, an argument broke out which led to the others ganging up and assaulting Ajay. They inflicted serious injuries on him and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed the youth lying in a pool of blood alerted the authorities and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on a complaint by Ajay's wife, Nisha, New Washermanpet Police registered a case of murder.

Later in the day, police arrested M Jeeva (21) of Tsunami quarters and two minor boys. Jeeva was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The minor boys were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a government observation home.

Police have launched a search for two more suspects- Anbarasan and Vicky.