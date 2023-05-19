Fake passport cases pending for years; police undertake spl drive

CHENNAI: As many as 236 cases registered by the fake passport wing of Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) between 2008 and 2022 are pending for investigation.

To expedite the investigation into these cases, a special drive was conducted recently, the City Police said.

Out of 236 cases, investigation was completed and sanction for prosecution was obtained in 175 cases, of which, 22 cases were taken on file in the Judicial Magistrate Court, Alandur. "So far, this year, 13 cases ended in conviction. Remaining cases are under process of filing final report before the court. This speedy action on investigation and trial procedure enabled the government to deport the foreigners to their respective countries early. So far in this year, 3 foreigners were deported after completion of legal procedure," an official release stated.

According to officials, most of the cases were reported against Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi nationals who had fraudulently obtained Indian Passport. Those booked have been detained at special camp at Tiruchy under the provisions of Foreigners Act.

The fake passport wing has also sent a report to concerned Superintendent of Police (SP) to initiate suitable disciplinary action against the Police personnel who conducted improper police verification, which paved way to issue Passport to foreign national.

Two days training programme was conducted for Greater Chennai Police (CCB, I.S) personnel through RPO (Regional Passport Office), FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Office) and a circular memorandum was issued regarding guidelines for Police verification. City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has warned that agents who assist foreign nationals to get Indian passport will be detained under Goondas act and that stern action will be taken against the persons who suppressed their Nationality / furnishing false information to get Indian Passport also the police officials for improper verification.