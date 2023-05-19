Electrician electrocuted at private hospital in Perambur

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old electrician got electrocuted while attending to a complaint at a private hospital in Perambur on Thursday. The deceased was identified as M Manikandan, a resident of Muniappan street in Perambur.

Police said that on Thursday morning, Manikandan had received a call from one of his employers to attend to an electric fault at the hospital on Bunder Garden street. Manikandan had left home around 7 am.

Around 10 am, his family members were informed that he had suffered electric shock while working and is being treated.

Later in the day, Manikandan succumbed to injuries. Sembium Police have registered a case under section 174 Cr.PC (unnatural death) and are investigating. Manikandan is the youngest of four siblings.

Both his elder brothers are electricians too and the deceased lived with his mother, a widow, police said.