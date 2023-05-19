Chennai Corpn schools record 76.10% pass percentage in Class 10 boards

CHENNAI: In Class 10 board results released on Friday, Chennai Corporation school students registered 79.60 pass percentage. The pass per cent of the last academic year was at 76.10 per cent.

In comparison with the previous year, pass percentage saw an increase of 3.5 per cent. As per the Greater Chennai Corporation data, out of 3,375 girls as many as 2,881 of them cleared the boards with 85.36 per cent.

Subsequently, out of 3,538 boys appearing for the exam 2,622 managed to pass with 74.11 per cent.

Two schools, Chennai High School (CHS), Rangarajapuram and CHS, Thousand Light secured full pass percentage. Meanwhile, three centums were recorded overall, two in Maths from Chennai Government Higher Secondary School (CGHSS), Pulla Avenue and Market Street school. And, another centum was recorded in Science by a girl student from CGHSS, Pulla Avenue school.

And, among the Corporation schools, 12 students managed to get 99 per cent.

The top five CHS with high percentage are: CHS, Rangarajapuram & Thousand Lights (100 percent), CHS Kodungaiyur (98.04 percent), CGHSS Nungambakkam (97.92 percent), CUBHS Washermenpet (97.44 percent) and CHS Cooks Road (97.30 percent).