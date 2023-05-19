Case filed to submit IPL online ticket sale details in Chennai

CHENNAI: A case has been filed at a city civil court seeking details of the online ticket sales of the IPL matches held in M A Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.

Petitioner A Ashok Chakravarthy of Maduravoyal, Chennai filed a petition in the Chennai city court by including the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) as respondents. The petitioner alleged that seven cricket matches were held in Chennai and there were some irregularities in the ticket sales through online and counter at the stadium, for the matches.

While the qualifying matches are scheduled to be held in Chennai on May 23 and 24, the petitioner has said that there have been irregularities in the sale of tickets and some tickets have been sold in the black market.

Further, the petitioner demanded BCCI, CSK, and TNCA, the details of the tickets sold during the last seven matches held in Chennai. The case is expected to be taken up for trial soon.