T Nagar residents seek removal of encroachments on Ranganathan St

CHENNAI: The residents of Thyagaraya Nagar (T Nagar) and the welfare association members have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to remove encroachment from Ranganathan Street for easy movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

The residents allege that the area is fully under the control of encroachers. And, especially the encroachment near Mambalam Railway Station entrance of Ranganathan Street is making it difficult for public movement.

The residents further went on to say that the officials who diligently cleared the encroachment before Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the skywalk bridge in T Nagar are usually negligent towards illegal encroachment for the rest of the year.

Speaking to DT Next, VS Jeyaraman, resident of T Nagar and member of T Nagar Residents Welfare Association said, “The encroachment is the result of lack of planning and official’s negligence. From large complexes to vendors and hawkers play an active role in encroaching Ranganathan Street.”

Jeyaraman further went on to say that the road of the width 30-feet is reduced to 10-feet due to encroachment.

“By constructing the bridge the government is allowing illegal encroachment in the area. If the officials had taken proactive measures, maybe we could have avoided the bridge construction spending Rs 28.45 crore,” added Jeyaraman.

Subsequently, another T Nagar resident added that the service road at Usman Road is fully inaccessible. “Due to encroachment at the Usman Road, buses to vehicles and pedestrians find it nearly impossible to navigate in the region.”

CM Stalin inaugurated the Skywalk bridge that connects Mambalam railway station and T Nagar bus terminus at an estimated cost of Rs 28.45 crore on May 16. It is estimated that at least a minimum one lakh would use the bridge thus reducing the traffic congestion in the area.

Officials could not be reached when contacted.