Min Meyyanathan's car hits bike in Mahabalipuram; man dies

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man died while his wife was injured after their bike was rammed by a car that belongs to Siva V Meyyanathan, the Minister of Environment and Pollution Control near Mahabalipuram on Wednesday night.

Police said the Minister was not inside the vehicle during the mishap and the driver was on his way to Mayiladuthurai to pick up the minister who was staying there for the past two days. The driver was speeding on the ECR on Wednesday night and when nearing Manamai near Mahabalipuram he tried to overtake a vehicle and during that time he lost control and rammed on the bike.

On impact, the newly-married couple from Cuddalore who were travelling on the bike were thrown off and the husband Johnson died on the spot. Police said his wife Ruthpon suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The Mahabalipuram police sent the body for post-mortem and after inquiry police said the couple got married two weeks ago and had travelled from Cuddalore on the bike and they were on their way to their in-law's house in Old Washermenpet. The Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the accident, traffic was hit in ECR for more than an hour.