Maintaining vacant land is duty of land owners: NGT

CHENNAI: While disposing of a petition pertaining to illegal of dumping of garbage and debris on a vacant land in Virugambakkam belonging to a temple, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that property owners have to ensure that their property does not fall a prey to any fraudulent activity.

An extent of one acre of land located inside the Saibaba Colony, belongs to Vengeeswara Alagarperumal and Nagathamman Devasthanam. The land was leased out to another person for agricultural purposes but the agricultural activity ceased for several decades.

A few residents approached the tribunal saying that construction waste, metals, debris, mud and sullage are dumped at the site. Vehicles of a Chennai Corporation contractor, who carries out storm water drain works, also encroach the site, they alleged. The applicants also have made representations to the civic body to prevent the dumping.

However, the respondent contractor claimed that the dumping is a temporary measure as lorries could not be operated on a busy road and restriction for lorry movement during day hours. The respondent also submitted photographs of the site after clearing it of debris.

Following the arguments, the Tribunal observed that property owners have to ensure that their property does not fall prey to any fraudulent activity.

"These kinds of unattended properties, particularly, those situated in prime locations would attract the attention of miscreants. It is extremely important to make proper arrangements for the physical safety of the property at least by constructing a boundary wall or mounting a warning sign board, " the order said.

If lessee fails to maintain the land, the temple is allowed to cancel the lease as the land owner (temple) would be liable for a heavy penalty.