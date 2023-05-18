Local body officials should work with Councillors: Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Officials should work along with the ward councillors in the city to address the public grievances, and be accessible to the people, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said during an inspection in Teynampet zone (zone 9) on Thursday.

He further stated that if any road cuts work carried out by the service departments it should be restored immediately and also insisted that the debris waste dumped on the roadside should be removed periodically.

The commissioner inspected several areas in Teynampet zone such as old bus shelters that need to be renovated, burial grounds that required maintenance and the functioning of urban primary health centre at Besant road. He also reviewed ongoing projects under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 scheme in the city.

"The councillors should be involved in all the works because they act as people's representatives, and it is important for the division engineers of Corporation, and metro water board to work with ward members to complement each other's work. And ensure that public grievances are addressed soon. The sudden inspection is carried out to understand the work system in each zones, and also interact with the people to rectify the issue in the area," J Radhakrishnan told DT Next.

The officials should monitor the conservancy works every day, and always be accessible to the people. Also, the service department such as Tangedco, and metro water board dig the road to carry out underground maintenance works, they should make sure that it has been re-laid quickly to prevent road damages in Chennai.

"Instead of allocating funds for the development projects of the city, it is important to carry out inspections in the respective areas to monitor the works and ensure it is completed within the stipulated time. On Wednesday, we inspected new bridge construction on Stephenson road, and railway subway work in Ganeshapuram, we have been instructed to put additional manpower and finish the construction work in 15 days,” the Commissioner said.