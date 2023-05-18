KN Nehru reviews road relaying, stormwater drain works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Local administration minister KN Nehru, during the review meeting on Thursday instructed officials to ensure road re-laying works, stormwater drain constructions, underground sewer projects, and solid waste management should be completed within the stipulated time in the city.

He told officials that prior focus should be given to public grievances and must be addressed soon.

"There should be a uniform supply of drinking water in all areas, the quality of drinking water should also be examined. Awareness activities should be carried out regularly to create awareness among the public in the solid waste management process," said the minister.

He added, "On behalf of the municipal administration department, awareness short films related to solid waste management have been released recently, and steps should be taken to screen these short films in public places, theaters and local televisions."

He said: “The buildings are owned by the Corporation, and public toilets must be maintained properly. Immediate action should be taken on application for drinking water connection, building permit tax, birth and death certificate, and prior focus on the petitions given by the public, and should be addressed at the earliest.”

In addition, the minister stated that all the Corporation Commissioner should conduct daily inspections regarding water body restoration works, sanitation and water supply in the city daily.

Municipal administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director R Kirlosh Kumar and other senior officials of civic body took part in the meeting.