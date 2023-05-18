History-sheeter hacked to death by gang in Adambakkam

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of menwhile attending a funeral ritual in Adambakkam on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Srinivasan of Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam was a history-sheeter and had many pending cases against him. Srinivasan is one of the main accused in the murder of the history-sheeter Nakoor Meeran who was murdered in 2021 and he was out on bail recently.

On Wednesday night, Srinivasan participated in the 16th-day death ritual of one of his relatives in Adambakkam.

Around 11.30 pm, 8 masked men with knives and sickles who came on four bikes started to attack Srinivasan who was sitting outside the house. Srinivasan's sons Nagaraj (17) and Prathap (15) who tried to stop them also suffered cut injuries. Later, after Srinivasan became unconscious the gang escaped from the spot.

The onlookers rushed all three to the nearby private hospital after giving first aid from there they were referred to the Royapettah GH but there Srinivasan died without responding to treatments at midnight. The Adambakkam police have registered a case and three special teams have been formed to nab the murderers.