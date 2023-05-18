Ensure safety of workers in extreme heat, builders told

CHENNAI: As the State is witnessing an increased daily temperature affecting normal life, the director of industrial safety and health has instructed builders to provide water and electrolyte to the construction workers to safeguard them from extreme heat.

The builders have also been directed to carry out construction works intermittently with enough rest to the workers if the heat wave is high. "In construction sites, rescheduling of working hours for the workers exposed to direct sunlight shall be followed. In addition to drinking water, electrolyte supplements shall also be provided to the workers," a circular from the director of Industrial Safety read.

The builders should also provide sufficient drinking water supply in places that are conveniently situated for all workers.

Meanwhile, the circular directed all factory managements to provide drinking water for the workers in every factory at least 4.5 litres per day per worker and such drinking water should be readily available at all times during working hours.

"They shall monitor every worker drink at least a glass of water every 15 to 20 minutes. The areas where the working condition is very hot like steel rolling mill, furnace, tyre curing and others, two batches of workers shall be engaged and each batch shall work only for 1 hour or 2 hours on rotational basis after having rest in the room provided nearby," the circular added.