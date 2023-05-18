Embassy of Georgia to organise education fair in Chennai on June 2

CHENNAI: To help students step up in higher studies, the Embassy of Georgia is hosting one of the largest foreign education fairs in India from May 30 to June 2. It is the second edition of the flagship event which will be focused on providing strategic support to Indian students to accelerate their journey to study in Georgian universities and colleges. The event is planned to be held on May 30, June 1, and 2 in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai respectively. Around 11 universities from Georgia will be featuring their offerings and courses to 12th-cleared students in medical and non-medical streams. Eventually, it will help them choose the right course and institution to pursue their higher studies, according to a press release.