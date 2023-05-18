CPM protests outside Ripon Building to prevent death of GCC workers

CHENNAI: CPM's Chennai Central district unit staged a protest outside the Ripon Building on Thursday demanding the Corporation officials to take action to prevent deaths due to the lack of inattentive behavior of its workers. They also urged to give relief funds to the family of the deceased.

“Two deaths were reported in April, a 28-year-old pregnant woman died at an urban primary health centre in Pullainthope as the doctors were not available to give treatment. Another incident was a contract labourer's death in a newly-constructed stormwater drains in Chepauk, where he tried to remove the centering of the drain, and died due to a short circuit on April 16.

"As there was no action taken against the concerned persons, we filed a petition to Chennai Mayor R Priya and former Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Though they assured steps to conduct inquiry through DMS for the mortality of the pregnant woman and compensation would be given to the deceased persons, no steps were taken last month,” said G Selva, CPM, Central Chennai district secretary.

They also alleged that despite giving petitions for almost a month, the civic body did not conduct any inquiry in the respective hospital or with the contractor.

When contacted the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, “A discussion will be conducted with the DMS and inquiry will be done. Also, compensation would be given to their families.”