CMRL tests tunnel boring machine for underground line in Corridor 4

CHENNAI: For Phase II Metro rail construction, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) conducted a factory acceptance test for the second tunnel boring machine (TBM) in the underground line of Corridor 4.

The underground section of corridor 4 is split into two packages (UG-01 -and UG-02) each 4 km of twin tunnels. And in order to complete the approximately 16 km tunnelling, four TBMs are proposed to execute the entire tunnelling, both upline and downline tunnels.

Hence, the factory acceptance test of the third TBM of the corridor, which is the second TBM for UG-01 package was done in Tiruvallur district today.

"TBM named Flamingo (S1352A) weighing approximately 700 MT will be dismantled in parts, packed and transported to its destination at Light House station, Marina Beach. The construction of the TBM launching shaft is under progress at Light House Station and is expected to be ready to lower and assemble the TBM in the month of August,” stated the press note.

Subsequently, this TBM will be launched in the downline of corridor 4 and will mine at a maximum depth of 29 metre below ground starting from Light House, Kutchery road, Thirumaylai, Alwarpet, Bharatidasan and finally scheduled to arrive at Boat Club in Nov 2025.

Corridor 4 is being constructed from Light House to Poonamallee Bypass for 26.1 km. And, the underground rail construction for the underground line from Light House station to Marina beach to Kodambakkam flyover is underway.

Meanwhile, the CMRL along with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) conducted a two-day technology show that concluded on Thursday.

The show served as a platform for innovation and collaboration between buyers and exhibitors mainly to identify the metro system components and develop vendors locally in Tamil Nadu. This will reduce the dependencies on the supplier, cost control and reduce the lead time and in-time availability of materials for ensuring timely maintenance of metro systems.