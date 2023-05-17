Serial chain snatcher arrested

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police have arrested a serial offender, who was involved in chain snatching targeting passengers in local trains. The arrested person was identified as K Ramesh (22) of Chennai.

GRP officials said that Ramesh was detained when he was loitering suspiciously in Chennai Fort railway station. During investigations, Ramesh spilled the beans on his involvement targeting train passengers.

In April 2022, Ramesh had robbed five sovereign gold chain from a 48-year-old woman. The victim, T Kumari of East Tambaram, had boarded the sub urban train from Park railway station to Tambaram. When the train was reaching Egmore railway station, Ramesh snatched the woman’s gold chain and jumped off the train as it slowed down before reaching the platform. Kumari had filed a police complaint regarding the same. Further investigations with the accused revealed that he was also involved in the snatching of a gold chain in February this year near Beach railway station. Railway Police recovered the stolen jewels from the accused. He has been remanded to judicial custody.