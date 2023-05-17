Radhakrishnan inspects work carried out in Sholinganallur zone

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan made a sudden inspection of conservancy, works and mosquito eradication works at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur zone (zone 15) on Wednesday morning.

"Instructions are given to the concerned zonal officers to ensure that potholes should be repaired, damaged manholes rectified in coordination with concerned departments. Also, if there is any damage to stormwater drain cover it should be immediately rectified, and garbage disposal must be disposed efficiently and speed up capital works," said Radhakrishnan.

The officials are advised to focus on mosquito breeding control activities, and address public grievances and coordinate with the metro water board regarding the sewage and drinking water issues. "If there are stormwater drains and road milling or any road cut work is ongoing, it has to be displayed along with the time of start and time of completion along with warning boards," instructed the corporation commissioner to the officers.

Earlier, the commissioner stated that there would be regular field inspections conducted along with the concerned department officials, and the local body would be transparent in its work for the development of the city. In addition, the Chennai corporation will focus on complaints raised and petitions filed to the government by the public will be addressed at the earliest.