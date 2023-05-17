PIL in HC seeking rent free residential houses for teachers

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation plea has been filed in the Madras High Court demanding that teachers working in all schools and colleges should be provided with rent free residential quarters.

Advocate M Purushothaman from Chennai in his petition stated that private schools that charge high fees from students are not using them for the benefit of teachers.

"Apart from paying less to teachers, the schools using the fees collected from students for various other purposes. Therefore, the Union and State governments should be ordered to make it mandatory to build rent free residential quarters for teachers and a provision of interest free loans to the teachers for construction of residential houses," it stated.