Elderly man dies as LPG cylinder blasts in Avadi

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man died after an LPG cylinder in his house allegedly exploded in his house in Avadi on Tuesday. Police investigations revealed that the man was in his prayer room when the accident happened.

The deceased was identified as Gopal, a widower, who lived at housing board quarters in Avadi.

Neighbours rushed to his portion on hearing a loud sound from his house and alerted the authorities.

Personnel from TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) reached the scene and put out the fire. Gopal who was lying unconscious was rescued from the debris and moved to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations revealed that Gopal was trying to light a lamp during his prayer, which led to the fire.

The elderly man was probably unaware of the gas leak from the cylinder and when he lit up the match, which led to the accident, a police official said.

Ambattur Police have registered a case and are investigating.