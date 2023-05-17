After 3 deaths; 1 more person drowned in sea of Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: With three youths drowned in the sea of Tiruvottiyur on Tuesday, one more person drowned in the sea in Thiruvottiyur on Wednesday. Police have increased patrol on the beaches along Thiruvottiyur coast.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ali Jinnah (30) of Poongavanapuram near Thiruvottiyur. He had come to the beach to attend nature's call when he drowned in the sea, police said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the body of one of the youths, R Chandru (18) who drowned in the sea on Tuesday washed ashore. Chandru was part of a group pf seven friends from Thangal near Thiruvottiyur had visited the beach on Tuesday afternoon when the incident happened.

They were playing in the sea when three persons- R Chandru (18), R Harish (16) and M Srikanth (20) were caught in the waves and drawn into the sea.

Alarmed, the others alerted the authorities and Harish and Srikanth were rescued and moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Chandru and Harish are brothers, police said. Chandru and Srikanth are college students pursuing B Com while Harish was a class 10 student.

In August last year, Four persons including three from the same family had drowned in the sea off Thiruvottiyur near the Palagai thotti kuppam beach in Jeevaratnam nagar off Ennore Expressway.