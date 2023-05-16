Two men attack eatery owner over Ajinomoto in fried rice

CHENNAI: Agitated over Ajinomoto (a seasoning powder) in their fried rice, two men picked up an argument with an eatery owner in Madhavaram and attacked him and his staff with ladles, severely injuring them.

Police arrested two persons - R Arun Raj (27) of Madhavaram and K Raja Mohammed (26) of Sekkadu near Avadi in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday night. Arun Raj and Raja Mohammed had come to the Biriyani outlet on Madhavaram - Red Hills road. After eating the chicken fried rice they ordered, the two of them picked up an argument with the eatery owner, Khaja Moideen questioning him on adding the additive in their food.

Unconvinced with the response from the eatery owner, the two of them started attacking him. When the cook, Dileep Kumar, tried to intervene, they took up the ladles and the wok from the kitchen area and attacked both the owner and the staff, inflicting blood injuries on them and fled the scene.

The injured were treated at a hospital for their injuries after which they filed a complaint with Madhavaram Police station. On Monday, Police arrested the two persons. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.