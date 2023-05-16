Three youth drown in sea off Tiruvottiyur; 2 bodies recovered

CHENNAI: Three students were feared drowned in the sea off Tiruvottiyur on Tuesday evening. While the bodies of two youths were recovered, one person is yet to be recovered, police said. Police said that the trio was among seven friends from Thangal, who had visited the beach on Tuesday afternoon. While they were playing in the sea, R Chandru (18), R Harish (16) and M Srikanth (20) were caught in the waves. Alarmed, the others alerted the authorities and Harish and Srikanth were rescued and moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Tiruvottiyur police and rescue personnel from TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) are still looking out for Chandru and have alerted the police stations along the coast to watch out.