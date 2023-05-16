National integrated typodont workshop held at SRM IST

A three-day workshop to provide insights into the latest trends and developments in orthodontics and typodont was held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur. Organised by the Indian Orthodontic Society and SRM Dental College and the Hospital’s Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, the National Integrated Typodont Workshop witnessed overwhelming participation from 34 dental colleges from all over India. The workshop provided hands-on training to orthodontic Post Graduate students on various techniques and procedures of Orthodontics.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Balvinder Singh Thakkar, president, the Indian Orthodontic Society. Dr Sanjay Labh, honorary secretary, Indian Orthodontic Society, Lt. Col Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Services,) SRMIST. Dr Vivek N, Dean, and Dr KT Magesh, Vice Principal, SRM Dental College, and Hospital, were also present.

Beginning with the basics of orthodontics, the workshop featured events including various wire bending techniques like loops and archwire fabrication, in addition to bracket placement procedures MBT Technique, Roth Philosophy, Begg, and Self-Ligating systems. The workshop concluded with lectures, and demonstrations in direct printed clear aligners, lingual Orthodontics, and TMD splint fabrication.

The workshop was a knowledge-sharing experience with 30 renowned speakers from all over India interacting with budding Orthodontic post-graduate students. The National Typodont Workshop was a successful event in providing a valuable learning experience for participants and furthering the cause of dental education in India.