Meenambakkam hottest in TN with 42.7 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: Meenambakkam recorded a temeperature of 42.7 degree Celsius (109 degree Fahrenheit) becoming the hottest city in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to dry moisture, and delay in sea breeze.

Nungambakkam recorded a temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological department stated that the maximum temperature to further increase by two – four degree Celsius especially in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu that would be impacted.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Meenambakkam was 42.7 degree Celsius, followed by Vellore 42.2 degree Celsius, Nungambakkam and Tiruthani recorded 41.8 degree Celsius each, Karur 41.5 degree Celsius, Madurai recorded 40.8 degree Celsius.

In Chennai, West Tambaram was 43 degree Celsius, Madhavaram 41.6 degree Celsius, and Erode 39.5 degree Celsius.

"Usually, Nungambakkam would experience sea breeze around 12.30 pm, however, on Tuesday it was delayed and witnessed only around 1.30 pm. As the sea breeze is sluggish, for the next few days, the State would experience dry moisture due to change in the wind flow pattern, " said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

He added that the heat impact would be more in coastal areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to decrease due to a trough expected to form over the sea. A few isolated areas in the state expected to receive light to moderate convective rain from next week.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that areas close to sea sizzle faster than interior as there is no sign of sea breeze moving into the sea. Earlier, the highest maximum temperature in Meenambakkam was recorded in 2017 with 43.6 degree Celsius, and 42.5 degree Celsius in 2020.

Areas and temperatures: