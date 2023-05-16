Chennai students reign terror at sub-urban railway station; 2 held

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two college students who were loitering with weapons on Hindu College railway station platform on Monday.

Five other college students who were travelling on footboard were detained by police and were let off after a warning by summoning their parents.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 am on Monday. The students wielding weapons were travelling in the suburban train to Chennai Central and they brushed the weapons against the platform on Hindu College railway station when the train was in motion, creating panic among passengers waiting in the platform.

Many were travelling footboard and a couple of them hung dangerously from the window grille, singing paeans about their college's glory.

Based on a complaint, Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and traced the students on Tuesday. Two students, M Abhishek (20) of Ekkadu, Thiruvallur and V Saran (20) of Thirunindravur were arrested by a special team of railway police on Tuesday. Abhishek is a second year history student while Saran was pursuing a degree in philosophy. Both of them are from the same college in Chennai, police said. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

Five of their friends who were found travelling dangerously were detained by police and let off with a warning.