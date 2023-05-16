Biker injured by manja thread at Saidapet signal; 2 held

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man had a close shave after a manja thread cut his face while he was at a traffic signal in Saidapet on Sunday.

The victim, P Sunil Kumar of Kakkan Nagar in Adambakkam, was riding his two-wheeler towards T Nagar when the accident happened around 5 pm.

Sunil Kumar had halted the bike at the traffic signal near Todd Hunter nagar when a manja thread cut his face.

He was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital after which he filed a police complaint. Police said that the thread would have caused serious injury if it had struck against the neck when the bike was moving.

Saidapet Police on Monday arrested two youths- V Praveen (21) of Saidpaet and S Dhanush (19) of Nandhanam who had flown the kite with a manja thread.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody