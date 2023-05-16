City

At least 10 injured as two buses collide in Chromepet

A government express bus from Thensaki was heading towards Chennai with 48 passengers on Tuesday
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Over 10 people were injured after two government buses collided on the GST Road near Chromepet on Tuesday. A government express bus from Thensaki was heading towards Chennai with 48 passengers on Tuesday. Around 7.30 am when the bus was speeding on the GST Road near Chromepet, an MTC bus which was going in front applied a break as the signal turned red and the SETC bus driver who was out of control could not apply the break and it rammed on the MTC bus. On impact, the SETC driver and a few passengers suffered injuries and they were taken to the Chromepet GH in ambulances. The Chroempet traffic investigation police visited the spot and moved the buses from the spot. Traffic was affected on the GST Road on Tuesday morning following the accident.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

GST Road
Chromepet
two buses collide in Chromepet
SETC bus driver

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in