At least 10 injured as two buses collide in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Over 10 people were injured after two government buses collided on the GST Road near Chromepet on Tuesday. A government express bus from Thensaki was heading towards Chennai with 48 passengers on Tuesday. Around 7.30 am when the bus was speeding on the GST Road near Chromepet, an MTC bus which was going in front applied a break as the signal turned red and the SETC bus driver who was out of control could not apply the break and it rammed on the MTC bus. On impact, the SETC driver and a few passengers suffered injuries and they were taken to the Chromepet GH in ambulances. The Chroempet traffic investigation police visited the spot and moved the buses from the spot. Traffic was affected on the GST Road on Tuesday morning following the accident.