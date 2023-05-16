AM Jain College to open new B-school soon

As a trust-based and partly government-aided college, Agurchand Manmull Jain College ( AMJC) is providing students with the best possible education and preparing them for success in the modern world. Staying in line with the new education trends, AMJC now offers B.Sc in Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence, an M.Sc in Applied Psychology with a specialisation in Counselling, an MA in Public Administration, and an M.Com in Accounting and Financing. These courses have been designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s highly competitive job market.

In addition, AMJC is currently in the process of building a new B-school and a cricket stadium that will be equivalent to world standards. The new B-school will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will offer courses that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

At present the institution is offering 30 undergraduate and 8 postgraduate programmes, with a student strength of over 9,000.